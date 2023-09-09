Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Receives GBX 2,414 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,414 ($30.49).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($39.15) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,900 ($36.63) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.42) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($39.15) to GBX 3,000 ($37.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 2,230 ($28.16) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,230.00, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of GBX 1,686 ($21.29) and a one year high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.43). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,378.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,546.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

In other Oxford Instruments news, insider Ian Barkshire acquired 1,443 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,504 ($31.62) per share, for a total transaction of £36,132.72 ($45,633.64). Insiders acquired a total of 1,462 shares of company stock worth $3,662,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

