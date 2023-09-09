Overbrook Management Corp Sells 700 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Overbrook Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,020 shares of company stock worth $13,551,820 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $136.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $138.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

