Overbrook Management Corp Sells 410 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Overbrook Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Union Pacific by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 282.1% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $211.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.