Overbrook Management Corp Sells 2,851 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Overbrook Management Corp reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 49,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 55,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.26. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

