Overbrook Management Corp Sells 1,250 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Overbrook Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,689 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Halliburton by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Halliburton by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Halliburton by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $41.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

