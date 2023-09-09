Overbrook Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,493 shares during the period. VeriSign makes up 4.7% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $18,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 132.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $206.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.52. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.24 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total transaction of $1,122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,642 shares in the company, valued at $133,916,296.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,682,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,224 shares in the company, valued at $23,389,294.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total value of $1,122,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,916,296.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,796 shares of company stock worth $8,623,028 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

