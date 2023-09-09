Overbrook Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Overbrook Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,569 shares during the quarter. Royalty Pharma accounts for approximately 5.5% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $20,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,836,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,706,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.51 per share, with a total value of $3,836,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,706,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 186.05%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

