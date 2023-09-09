Overbrook Management Corp Has $3.49 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Overbrook Management Corp reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $414.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $390.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $417.78.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,431 shares of company stock valued at $163,412,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.