Overbrook Management Corp Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Overbrook Management Corp lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 130.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $680,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $573,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $247.35 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The firm has a market cap of $460.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

