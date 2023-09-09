Overbrook Management Corp Buys 14,815 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Overbrook Management Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,815 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare makes up approximately 2.6% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $320.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.71 and a 200-day moving average of $291.90.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $217,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $217,803.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,246 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,256. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.