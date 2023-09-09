Overbrook Management Corp Buys 115,000 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Overbrook Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Constellium accounts for approximately 2.1% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Constellium were worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth about $45,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 124.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 241,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 8.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 542,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 40,019 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 28.7% in the first quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 924,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 205,940 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth about $289,000.

NYSE CSTM opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.89. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

