Ossiam Sells 8,104 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $39,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $137.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $161.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,600 shares of company stock worth $29,906,726 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.95.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

