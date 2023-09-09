Ossiam Sells 437,797 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ossiam cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 437,797 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Netflix were worth $30,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Netflix by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 467.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $442.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $433.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $196.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,877 shares of company stock valued at $54,326,139. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

