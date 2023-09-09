Ossiam Sells 136,220 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ossiam reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,220 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 63.8% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 44.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after buying an additional 21,887 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $176.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.26 and a 200-day moving average of $184.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

