Ossiam Sells 1,181 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ossiam decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $21,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Synopsys by 470.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.50.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total transaction of $4,153,986.18. Following the sale, the executive now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,481.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,703 shares of company stock valued at $43,025,310. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $459.14 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $471.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $445.26 and its 200-day moving average is $410.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

