Ossiam Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ossiam lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,204 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,663 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 130.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $680,069,000 after buying an additional 3,986,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $573,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

V opened at $247.35 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $460.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

