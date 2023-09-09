Ossiam Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,727 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Prologis Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $122.48 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.83.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.58%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

