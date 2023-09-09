Ossiam Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,465,000 after purchasing an additional 913,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,640,000 after purchasing an additional 97,672 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,930,000 after purchasing an additional 314,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,632,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,691,000 after purchasing an additional 481,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MS opened at $84.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

View Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.