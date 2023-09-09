Ossiam Has $91.18 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,698 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ossiam’s holdings in PayPal were worth $91,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 16.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 301.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 60.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 107,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Barclays decreased their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

PayPal Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $60.98 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.81.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

