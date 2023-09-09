Ossiam Has $41.27 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ossiam grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 242.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 157,022 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $41,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.45 and its 200-day moving average is $173.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

