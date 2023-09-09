Ossiam Has $16.22 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ossiam grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 172.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,898 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after buying an additional 2,193,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,781,000 after buying an additional 694,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

TRV opened at $159.89 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.30 and a 200-day moving average of $172.94.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

