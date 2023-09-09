Ossiam Has $15.14 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $15,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.14.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $120.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.14 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

