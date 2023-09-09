Ossiam Has $11.91 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ossiam cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,264 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in AON were worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in AON by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 1.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $499,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $333.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.84 and a 200-day moving average of $321.98. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $347.37.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.55.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

