Ossiam Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $325.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $334.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 target price (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GS

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.