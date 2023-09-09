Ossiam Buys 96,078 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,607 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,078 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.6% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Adobe were worth $125,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,074 shares of the software company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 4.3% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 827 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Adobe by 144.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $560.36 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $570.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $523.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.78. The firm has a market cap of $255.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.57.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

