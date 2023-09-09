Ossiam Buys 32,513 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1,716.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,513 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,070,657,000 after buying an additional 430,927 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,953,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,855,000 after buying an additional 59,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,136,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,650,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,291,000 after buying an additional 44,663 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $22,672,660. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $314.35 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

