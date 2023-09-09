Ossiam Buys 144,897 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 306.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,217 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,897 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Target were worth $31,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TGT opened at $123.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.74. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.75 and a one year high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

