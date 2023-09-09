Ossiam Buys 10,867 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $17,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 52.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 49.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,058,000 after acquiring an additional 186,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $179.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $216.11.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.