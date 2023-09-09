Ossiam Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ossiam lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 918.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,124 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 0.9% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $44,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.31.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EL opened at $153.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $147.18 and a one year high of $283.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.68. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.