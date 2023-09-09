Ossiam Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,119 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $43,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 168.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.9% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.1% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 387,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,097,000 after purchasing an additional 59,440 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $586.46 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $587.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $556.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $499.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.23.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,038,161 shares of company stock worth $21,108,177,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

