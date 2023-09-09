Ossiam Acquires 78,690 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 105.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,690 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.72.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $126.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

