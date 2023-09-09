Ossiam Acquires 77,440 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 225.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,440 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Ross Stores by 656.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,790,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.1 %

ROST stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $122.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.78.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,199 shares of company stock worth $8,325,441 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

