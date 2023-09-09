Oribel Capital Management LP Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 230,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,622,211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,183,000 after acquiring an additional 791,610 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Global Payments by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,070,000 after buying an additional 752,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global Payments by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,263,000 after buying an additional 698,913 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,323,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,800,000 after buying an additional 50,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after buying an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $125.87 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

