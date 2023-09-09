Oribel Capital Management LP Makes New $889.57 Million Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,572,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $50.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $64.44.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,178,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $533,895 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Profile



Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.



