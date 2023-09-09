Oribel Capital Management LP Makes New $15.35 Billion Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 71,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,345,811,000. Intuit makes up approximately 1.4% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,636,000. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,791,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total value of $661,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,462.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,225 shares of company stock valued at $39,409,161. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $550.56 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $558.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.55.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

