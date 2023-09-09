Oribel Capital Management LP Invests $2.07 Billion in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 120,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,941,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,027,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $882,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

