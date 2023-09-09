Oribel Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 341.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.4% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,424,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.68.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $334.27 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

