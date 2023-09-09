Oribel Capital Management LP Acquires 14,800 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,394,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $868,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,443,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 195.8% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 416,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 275,431 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 447,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 80,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

