O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $1,010.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $990.00 to $1,010.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $971.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $958.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $945.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $907.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $680.00 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

