O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 218.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.7% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after buying an additional 860,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $958.36 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $680.00 and a 12-month high of $975.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $945.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $907.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $971.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

