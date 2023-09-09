Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Trimmed by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.3% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock opened at $126.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $342.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average of $105.17.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.72.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

