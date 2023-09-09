Oppenheimer Raises First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $268.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $262.00 to $268.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.15.

FSLR opened at $183.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.49 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. Analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

