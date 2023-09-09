ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,363 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $25,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $97.92 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,056,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,312 shares in the company, valued at $50,400,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,083 shares of company stock worth $7,810,451. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

