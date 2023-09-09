NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jen Hsun Huang Sells 29,688 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $455.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.08, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

