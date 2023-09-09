NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) & Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Critical Contrast

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) and Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and Silex Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 57.76% 35.21% 33.94% Silex Systems N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of NVE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A Silex Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NVE and Silex Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NVE and Silex Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $38.25 million 10.54 $22.69 million $4.75 17.57 Silex Systems N/A N/A N/A C($0.87) -12.72

NVE has higher revenue and earnings than Silex Systems. Silex Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NVE beats Silex Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position, rotation, or speed for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for power conversion and industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market; and DC-to-DC convertors for use in power conversion systems and industrial networks for the IIoT. In addition, it undertakes contracts for research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology. Silex Systems Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

