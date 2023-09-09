Numerai GP LLC Takes Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,621,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,934,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,075,000 after acquiring an additional 595,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $190,296.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,638,581.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,440 shares of company stock worth $4,330,649. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Tenable Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TENB opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $49.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

