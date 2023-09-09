Numerai GP LLC Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $23,216,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $12,701,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $214.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.31 and a 12 month high of $229.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 160.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.36.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $291,776.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,962,814.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 22,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total value of $4,422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,556,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $291,776.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,962,814.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,905,331. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXON. Barclays reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

