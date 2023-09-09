Numerai GP LLC Takes $2.91 Million Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,447 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000. Workiva makes up 1.0% of Numerai GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Workiva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,921,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Workiva by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 825,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,281,000 after purchasing an additional 243,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,733,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Insider Activity at Workiva

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WK

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE:WK opened at $109.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.00. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.28 and a 1-year high of $113.32.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $155.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. Analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.