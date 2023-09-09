Numerai GP LLC Takes $2.46 Million Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,410 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 11.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 35.5% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 153,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 166,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,989.1% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 272,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 259,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on SM Energy from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

SM Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SM opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 4.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $550.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.46 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 41.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.80%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,404.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $644,663.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,164 shares of company stock worth $2,083,923. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

