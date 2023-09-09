Numerai GP LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 64.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 30.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:NBR opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.48. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $190.90. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 2.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($3.76). The company had revenue of $778.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $622,521.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,997.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

